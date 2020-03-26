Indonesia c.bank ensuring sufficient liquidity as operational hours shorten

JAKARTA, March 26 (Reuters) - Indonesia central bank governor Perry Warjiyo said on Thursday that Bank Indonesia (BI) is ensuring that the financial system has enough liquidity as it implements shorter operational hours to contain the spread of coronavirus.

The central bank will implement shorter trading hours and a shorter settlement period for transactions starting next week due to the outbreak.

Warjiyo said the central bank is seeing signs of easing capital outflows as U.S. and European authorities launched fiscal stimulus. The rupiah, which hit its lowest level since 1998 earlier this week, strengthened around 1.2% against the dollar by 0614 GMT on Thursday. (Reporting by Maikel Jefriando Writing by Fransiska Nangoy Editing by Shri Navaratnam)