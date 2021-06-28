Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Indonesia recommends Sinovac vaccine for children 12-17

By Reuters Staff

JAKARTA, June 28 (Reuters) - Indonesia has recommended the COVID-19 vaccine made by China’s Sinovac Biotech for children above 12, a spokesman for its COVID-19 task force said on Monday.

Spokesman Wiku Adisasmito said vaccination for children will start once the country’s food and drug agency approves the vaccine for emergency use. Indonesia has experienced a surge in infections and is ramping up its inoculation programme. (Reporting by Stanley Widianto)

