Indonesia announces new tax measures to fight impact of coronavirus

JAKARTA, March 11 (Reuters) - Manufacturing companies in Indonesia will not have to pay out income tax for their workers for six months, under measures to support the economy during the coronavirus outbreak, cabinet ministers said on Wednesday.

The government will also allow delays in payments of import tax and accelerate refunds on value added tax in the manufacturing sector, Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati told reporters.

Airlangga Hartarto, coordinating minister for economics affairs, said the new measures which are due to start from April 1 may be extended. (Reporting by Tabita Diela Writing by Gayatri Suroyo Editing by Andrew Heavens)