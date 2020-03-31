Indonesia c.bank gov: economic growth in 2020 expected between 2.3%-2.5%

JAKARTA, March 31 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s central bank expects economic growth of between 2.3%-2.5% in 2020, governor Perry Warjiyo told an investor conference call on Tuesday, as the government declared a national public health emergency over the coronavirus outbreak.

That compared with an earlier estimate of 4.2%-4.6% growth.

President Joko Widodo earlier said the government will issue regulation allowing the fiscal deficit to go beyond a 3%-of-GDP cap for three years as it boosts spending in response to the outbreak.

Warjiyo said under the new rules, Bank Indonesia will be allowed to buy government bonds in the primary market when the market is not able to absorb them. (Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy, Tabita Diela; Editing by Andrew Heavens)