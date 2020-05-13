Indonesia likely to post GDP contraction in Q2 -govt official

JAKARTA, May 13 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s gross domestic product probably shrank in the second quarter on an annual basis, hit by the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, Febrio Kacaribu, the head of the fiscal policy office in the finance ministry, said on Wednesday.

“The second quarter will be very hard because we started large-scale social restrictions,” he told an online news conference.

“Data suggests we’re heading for an even worse period than the first quarter, very likely to be negative (growth).”

Southeast Asia’s largest economy grew 2.97% year-on-year in the period from January to March, the slowest since 2001, but better than other regional nations. (Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo and Tabita Diela; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)