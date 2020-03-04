Indonesia to lower import duty for raw materials amid virus woes -industry minister

JAKARTA, March 4 (Reuters) - Indonesia will lower import duties for raw materials amid worries prices will rise due to the coronavirus outbreak in China, industry minister Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita told media on Wednesday.

The official said he was in discussion with the governor of Bank Indonesia and with the state-owned enterprises minister on how to lower the cost of letters of credits for Indonesian firms which need raw materials. (Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe; Editing by Himani Sarkar)