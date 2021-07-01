Indonesia ready to extend virus curbs if no case decline - govt

A woman wearing a protective face mask stands along a sidewalk of a main road, as coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases surge in Jakarta, Indonesia, June 30, 2021. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia will tighten quarantine and boost testing and vaccinations for COVID-19 and would extend emergency measures if infections do not decline within three weeks, its government said on Thursday.

Authorities were working hard to boost oxygen supplies across Java island and aimed to test half a million people daily, health minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin told a joint news conference.