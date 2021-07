JAKARTA, July 15 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s Food and Drug Agency (BPOM) has approved the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use in the Southeast Asian nation, the head of the agency said on Thursday. Agency head Penny Lukito said the vaccine would be given to Indonesians aged 12 years and above.

Reporting by Stanley Widianto: writing by Kate Lamb; Editing by Ed Davies Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.