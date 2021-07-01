Indonesia president confirms emergency measures to apply July 3-20

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesian President Joko Widodo said on Thursday that tougher social restrictions would be in place from July 3-20 to stem a spike in coronavirus cases.
“With cooperation from all of us and the grace of God, I’m certain that we can suppress COVID-19 transmission and restore people’s lives quickly,” he said. Details of the restrictions are expected to be announced later on Thursday.
Reporting by Stanley Widianto; Writing by Kate Lamb; Editing by Martin Petty
