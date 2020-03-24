Indonesia president says government wants relaxation on fiscal budget

JAKARTA, March 24 (Reuters) - Indonesian President Joko Widodo said on Tuesday the government wants to relax a limit on the fiscal budget as it faces financial strains from tackling the spread of coronavirus.

“We have been discussing this in the past few days and I have met with the Speaker of the House to get political support,” Widodo said in a televised briefing.

Indonesia is discussing raising the limit of the country’s fiscal deficit from 3% of gross domestic product as government boosts health spending and injects the economic with stimulus.