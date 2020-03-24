Healthcare
March 24, 2020 / 10:18 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Indonesia president says government wants relaxation on fiscal budget

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, March 24 (Reuters) - Indonesian President Joko Widodo said on Tuesday the government wants to relax a limit on the fiscal budget as it faces financial strains from tackling the spread of coronavirus.

“We have been discussing this in the past few days and I have met with the Speaker of the House to get political support,” Widodo said in a televised briefing.

Indonesia is discussing raising the limit of the country’s fiscal deficit from 3% of gross domestic product as government boosts health spending and injects the economic with stimulus.

Reporting by Maikel Jefriando; Writing by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below