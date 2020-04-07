Indonesia c.bank to prioritise rupiah stability in any rate decision

JAKARTA, April 7 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s central bank has room for further interest rate cuts to support the economy amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but would be careful in making such move and prioritise the rupiah’s stability, its governor said on Tuesday.

“I say we have room to lower interest rates. But do we use it?” Governor Perry Warjiyo told an online news conference.

“Bank Indonesia will be very careful in doing so, taking into account the stability of the exchange rate because the uncertainty in the global market is high.”

Warjiyo also said BI had secured a $60 billion repo line with the U.S. Federal Reserve that it could use to increase onshore dollar supply if needed. (Reporting by Tabita Diela, Gayatri Suroyo and Fransiska Nangoy; editing by John Stonestreet)