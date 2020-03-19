UPDATE 2-Indonesia c.bank cuts rates, steps up market operations

* Benchmark rates cut by 25 bps to 4.50%, as expected

* GDP growth f’cast slashed to 4.2%-4.6%, from 5.0%-5.4%

* BI to increase communication to maintain confidence

* Economists see chance of further easing as virus takes toll (Adds details, comments, updates markets)

By Gayatri Suroyo and Tabita Diela

JAKARTA, March 19 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s central bank cut interest rates and flagged room for more easing on Thursday, as it slashed its 2020 economic growth forecast for Southeast Asia’s largest economy, with the coronavirus outbreak pilling more pressure on the rupiah.

The move followed aggressive monetary easing by central banks around the world to fight the economic toll from the spreading virus outbreak that has put tens of millions of people under lockdown and brought economic activity to a standstill.

Bank Indonesia (BI) trimmed the 7-day reverse repurchase rate by 25 basis points (bps) to 4.50% - the lowest since April 2018 and as expected by a Reuters poll.

Governor Perry Warjiyo said BI has room for a steeper cut, with inflation being low and the Federal Reserves trimming U.S. rates by 100 bps, but decided on a 25-bp cut to maintain attractive premiums on Indonesian assets.

The rupiah, which tumbled more than 4% shortly before Warjiyo spoke, extended losses to trade at 15,900 a dollar, the lowest since June 1998. The main stock index was trading 5.2% lower on Thursday, while bond yields jumped.

“We want to tell everybody that we’re working extra, extra hard from time to time...to maintain confidence,” Warjiyo told an online briefing.

It was BI’s second cut in 2020 and the sixth in the current easing cycle.

BI complemented the rate cut with moves to increase market operations to ensure ample rupiah and foreign currency liquidity.

It expanded the tenure of repos to 12 months and pledged to carry out auctions on a daily basis starting on Friday. It would also increase the frequency of foreign currency swap auctions to daily from thrice a week previously, starting Thursday.

The governor also pledged to intensify BI’s market intervention.

Coronavirus infections in Indonesia, the world’s fourth-most populous country, jumped to 309, with the death toll rising to 25 on Thursday. Some companies have started telling staff to work from home and schools in some places have closed, though President Joko Widodo has said he wasn’t considering a lockdown.

Warjiyo said BI was reassessing its forecast for a V-shaped recovery amid the rapid spread of the virus, cutting its 2020 GDP growth forecast to 4.2%-4.9% from 5.0%-5.4% previously. The lower end of BI’s growth expectation is the weakest since 2001.

NOT DONE YET

With economic risks rising, UOB and ANZ economists see the possibility of more rate cuts ahead although BI’s hands may be tied by weakness in the rupiah.

Wellian Wiranto, economist with OCBC, said BI had “wisely opted to be more cautious due to the global risk-off environment”. He had expected BI to stay on hold due to “the unprecedented volatility in the currency markets”, but “the need to offer whatever help it can to aid growth” proved paramount.

Capital Economic’s Gareth Leather, who expects further easing, said Indonesia may be forced to introduce tighter travel curbs due to the outbreak which could hurt GDP growth.

Governor Warjiyo said he would speak twice every week to the public and to foreign investors during “this difficult time” to shore up confidence.

The government, which has pledged to spend $8 billion to stimulate the economy, shifted more spending to healthcare on Wednesday to fight the virus outbreak. (Additional reporting by Fransiska Nangoy and Maikel Jefriando; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)