Indonesia govt preparing regulation to allow lockdowns in some areas

JAKARTA, March 27 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s chief security minister said on Friday that the government was preparing to issue a regulation soon to allow for the “quarantine” or lockdown of regions affected by coronavirus.

“It will regulate when regional areas can declare movement limitation, which is commonly known as lockdown,” Minister Mahfud told reporters. Indonesia’s government has up to now resisted calls for lockdowns due to concerns over the economic impact. (Reporting by Stanley Widianto Writing by Ed Davies Editing by Catherine Evans)