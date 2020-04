JAKARTA, April 1 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s tourist arrivals fell 29% in February to 885,067 from 1.24 million a year earlier, partly because of the global spread of COVID-19, data from the statistics bureau showed.

Arrivals in March are set to show a further deterioration as more countries impose restrictions over the virus outbreak, said the head of the bureau, Suhariyanto. (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Writing by Ed Davies; Editing by Tom Hogue)