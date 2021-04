FILE PHOTO: Temperature readings are taken for people attending Eid al-Adha prayers in Jakarta during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Indonesia, July 31, 2020. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia has banned land, air, water and rail travel during the Eid al-Fitr celebrations from May 6 to 17 to curb COVID-19 transmission, a spokeswoman for its transport ministry said on Thursday.

Indonesia had previously banned the mass exodus tradition, locally known as “mudik”.