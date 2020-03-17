Indonesia to ban entry from 6 European countries, Iran on virus concerns

JAKARTA, March 17 (Reuters) - Indonesia will prohibit the entry and transit of visitors from six European countries plus Iran from March 20 due to coronavirus concerns, the foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

For the next month, all travellers who wish to visit Indonesia will also have to obtain a health certificate from their home countries and must apply for a visa from Indonesian missions, the ministry said in a statement.

Restrictions for travellers from China and South Korea’s Daegu City and Gyeongsangbuk-do province remain in place, the ministry said. (Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo, Tom Allard and Agustinus Beo Da Costa; editing by John Stonestreet)