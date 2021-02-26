Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Indonesia authorises private COVID-19 vaccination scheme

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Indonesia has authorised a private vaccination scheme to run alongside its national programme, so that companies can buy vaccines procured by the state for employees, a ministerial regulation showed on Friday.

Employees and their families should not have to pay for the vaccines themselves and a price ceiling would be determined by the government, the regulation says. State-owned pharmaceutical company Bio Farma will handle the distribution of vaccines and shots must be given in private health centres. (Reporting by Stanley Widianto Editing by Ed Davies)

