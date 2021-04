Indonesia discussing 90 mln to 100 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses from China

JAKARTA, April 8 (Reuters) - Indonesia has been discussing with China the possibility of it supplying 90 million to 100 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to plug its vaccine supply gaps, the Southeast Asian country’s health minister said on Thursday.

Indonesia is concerned that delays in vaccine deliveries might disrupt its mass vaccination programme. The country relies heavily on vaccines made by China’s Sinovac Biotech. (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Writing by Stanley Widianto; Editing by Martin Petty)