JAKARTA, March 22 (Reuters) - Indonesia reported 64 new coronavirus cases and 10 new deaths, a health ministry official told reporters on Sunday, bringing the total number to 514 and 48 respectively.

Nine coronavirus patients have recovered, health ministry spokesman, Achmad Yurianto said, bringing the total number of recoveries to 29. (Reporting by Agustinus Beo Da Cost; Editing by Christopher Cushing)