Indonesia may reach peak of coronavirus infections in early May, says government adviser

JAKARTA, April 16 (Reuters) - Indonesia may reach the peak in coronavirus infections between early May and the beginning of June, with the number of cases predicted at 95,000, said government COVID-19 task force adviser Wiku Adisasmito on Thursday.

The novel coronavirus has killed 469 people and infected 5,136 others in the Southeast Asian country as of Wednesday, while more than 36,000 tests have been performed.

Doni Monardo, the head of the task force, told reporters that 44 labs have been activated to conduct the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests, adding that Indonesia was looking to do 10,000 tests a day. (Reporting by Stanley Widianto and Kate Lamb; Editing by Toby Chopra)