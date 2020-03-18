Indonesia president considers cutting fuel price amid coronavirus

JAKARTA, March 18 (Reuters) - Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Wednesday asked his cabinet ministers to calculate the impact of falling global oil prices on domestic subsidised and non-subsidised fuel prices to protect the economy from the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

He ordered his ministers to estimate how long oil prices would stay around $30 per barrel and what this would mean to Southeast Asia’s largest economy and to fuel prices.

The Indonesian government has pledged $8 billion of stimulus to encourage economic growth, including tax breaks for some workers in manufacturing, as the coronavirus pandemic disrupts global economy. (Reporting by Maikel Jefriando Writing by Fransiska Nangoy and Gayatri suroyo; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)