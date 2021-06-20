Indonesia reports 13,737 daily coronavirus infections, 371 deaths

JAKARTA, June 20 (Reuters) - Indonesia reported 13,737 new coronavirus infections on Sunday, the highest in a single day since Jan 30, bringing the total number of cases in the country to nearly two million, data from the COVID-19 task force showed.

On Sunday, the task force also reported 371 new deaths, the highest number of daily fatalities since early April, taking the total to 54,662. (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki Writing by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)