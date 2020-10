FILE PHOTO: A medical worker wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) collects a swab sample from a woman to be tested for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), as the outbreak continues in Jakarta, Indonesia, September 29, 2020. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia confirmed 3,622 new coronavirus cases on Monday, taking the total number of infections in the Southeast Asian country to 307,120, official data showed.

It also reported 102 new deaths, according to its COVID-19 task force, with total fatalities in Indonesia tmsnrt.rs/3jxqPsT reaching 11,253.