Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan shows the COVID-19 chart during an interview at his office, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Jakarta, Indonesia September 17, 2020. REUTERS/Yuddy Cahya Budiman

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia reported on Friday 3,891 new coronavirus infections, taking the country’s total tally to 236,519, Health Ministry data showed.

The number of deaths rose by 114 to 9,336, the highest number of fatalities in Southeast Asia.