Indonesia reports 4,070 new coronavirus infections, 128 new deaths

JAKARTA, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Indonesia reported 4,070 new coronavirus infections on Saturday, taking the total number of cases to 385,980, official data from the country’s COVID-19 taskforce showed.

It also reported 128 new deaths, taking the total number of fatalities to 13,205.

4,119 more people recovered from the virus on Saturday, bringing the total number of recovered cases to 309,219. (Reporting by Tabita Diela; Writing by Fathin Ungku; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)