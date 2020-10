People wearing protective masks and riding a motorbike cross a railway, as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak continues in Jakarta, Indonesia, October 1, 2020. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia reported 4,317 new coronavirus infections on Friday, bringing the country’s total number of cases to 295,499, official data from the health ministry showed.

The Southeast Asian nation also reported 116 additional deaths, bringing the total number of fatalities to 10,972.