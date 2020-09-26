Indonesia reports 4,494 new coronavirus infections, 90 deaths: health ministry

FILE PHOTO: Workers wearing protective suits bury a coffin at the burial area provided by the government for victims of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at Pondok Ranggon cemetery complex, as the outbreak continues in Jakarta, Indonesia, September 24, 2020. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia reported 4,494 new coronavirus infections on Saturday, taking the total number of cases to 271,339, official data from the health ministry showed on Saturday.

The Southeast Asian country also reported 90 new deaths from the virus, taking the total number of fatalities to 10,308.

199,403 have recovered from the novel coronavirus as of Saturday.