People wearing protective masks walk at a shopping mall as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak continues in Jakarta, Indonesia, November 8, 2020. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia reported 5,272 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, taking the total number of infections to 463,007, data from its COVID-19 task force showed.

It also recorded 111 additional deaths, taking the total to 15,148.

As of Saturday, 388,094 people have recovered from the virus in Indonesia.