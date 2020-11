FILE PHOTO: A healthcare worker wearing protective gear takes a swab sample to test a person for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the Patriot Chandrabhaga Stadium in Bekasi, on the outskirts of Jakarta, Indonesia, September 29, 2020. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia reported 5,444 new coronavirus infections on Friday, its biggest daily rise in cases, with 104 more deaths.

The latest figures from the country’s COVID-19 task force take the total infection number to 457,735 and fatalities to 15,037, the highest in Southeast Asia.