FILE PHOTO: Medical staff members wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) close an ambulance door amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in Jakarta, Indonesia, January 13, 2021. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana

(Reuters) - Indonesia reported a new daily record of 346 new coronavirus deaths on Thursday, taking its total to 27,203 since the virus was first detected last year.

Indonesia’s COVID-19 task force also reported 11,703 new coronavirus cases, raising total infections to 951,651, among the highest totals in Asia.