FILE PHOTO: Medical workers wearing personal protective equipments (PPE) utilize a swab chamber as they collect swab samples from men to be tested for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), as the outbreak continues in Jakarta, Indonesia, Indonesia, November 24, 2020. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia reported a new daily record high of 5,828 new coronavirus infections and 169 deaths on Friday, data from its COVID-19 task force showed.

The latest figures brought total case numbers to 522,581 and coronavirus-related deaths to 16,521, both the highest in Southeast Asia.