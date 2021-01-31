Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Healthcare

Indonesia says to receive up to 23.1 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine through COVAX scheme

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Indonesia will receive 13.7 million to 23.1 million doses of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine through the COVAX global vaccine sharing scheme, its foreign ministry said on Sunday.

Delivery is expected to be split into two stages, though authorities are awaiting an emergency use listing approval by the World Health Organization, it said in a statement. (Reporting By Agustinus Beo Da Costa and Stanley Widianto, writing by Fanny Potkin)

