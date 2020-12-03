Indonesia sees new daily record 8,369 coronavirus cases

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia recorded its biggest daily rise in coronavirus infections on Thursday, with 8,369 new cases, according to its COVID-19 task force.
This brought the total number of infections in Indonesia to 557,877. The task force data also showed 156 new deaths related to COVID-19, taking the total to 17,355.
Indonesia has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the Southeast Asia region.
Reporting by Stanley Widianto and Tabita Diela; Editing by
