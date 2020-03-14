Indonesia transport minister has coronavirus -govt official

JAKARTA, March 14 (Reuters) - Indonesian Transport Minister Budi Karya Sumadi has been hospitalised in Jakarta after he contracted coronavirus, a senior government official told a news conference on Saturday.

Sumadi’s family had given approval for the announcement after the minister had been on “the front line and a very important part of containing the impact of COVID-19”, said Pratikno, who is state secretary in charge of administrative support for the office of president.

The condition of the minister, who had attended a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, was showing an improvement, said Albertus Budi Sulistya, the deputy head of Gatot Soebroto Hospital. (Reporting by Tabita Diela and Gayatri Suroyo Writing by Ed Davies Editing by Catherine Evans)