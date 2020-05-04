INEOS builds two hand sanitiser plants in United States

LONDON, May 4 (Reuters) - Chemicals manufacturer INEOS said on Monday it has built two hand sanitiser plants in the United States in response to greater demand amid the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The plants are in Arkansas and Pennsylvania and they will each produce one million bottles of hand sanitiser a month.

The sanitiser will be given to hospitals across the United States for free. The firm has already opened four similar facilities in Europe. (Reporting by Nina Chestney; editing by David Evans)