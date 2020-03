March 10 (Reuters) - Informa, the world’s largest exhibitions group, said on Tuesday that it expects to take a revenue hit in 2020 as it delays and cancels a number of large and small events due to the coronavirus epidemic.

Informa, which also has academic publishing and business intelligence operations, said it had rescheduled 45 large events and another 70 smaller ones, while cancelling 13 events. (Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)