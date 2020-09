Sept 8 (Reuters) - Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Tuesday that Thermo Fisher Scientific would manufacture its experimental coronavirus vaccine to boost the supply of the vaccine.

The U.S-based drug developer said it plans to have 100 million doses of its vaccine in 2021 through its third-party manufacturers. (Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)