Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Healthcare

Inovio doses first participant of COVID-19 vaccine mid-stage trial

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Monday it has dosed the first participant in a mid-stage clinical trial testing its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, INO-4800.

The Phase 2 portion of the Phase 2/3 study will enroll about 400 participants who are 18 years or older, to assess the vaccine’s ability to produce immune response and to determine the dose for a later study, the company said. (Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up