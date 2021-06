June 8 (Reuters) - Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc on Tuesday expanded its partnership with Advaccine Biopharmaceuticals to conduct a late-stage trial of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

The company said the vaccine, INO-4800, will be tested among those who are 18 years and older across several countries, mainly in Latin America and Asia. (Reporting by Amruta Khandekar; Editing by Arun Koyyur)