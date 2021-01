Jan 4 (Reuters) - Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc has partnered with Advaccine Biopharmaceuticals Suzhou Co Ltd to manufacture and commercialize its COVID-19 vaccine candidate in China, the companies said on Monday.

Under the agreement, Advaccine will have the exclusive right to develop, manufacture and commercialize Inovio’s vaccine candidate, INO-4800, in the country. (Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)