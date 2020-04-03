Swiss Re sticks to 2019 dividend despite calls to dial back payments

ZURICH, April 3 (Reuters) - Reinsurer Swiss Re is sticking to its 2019 dividend proposal of a 5% increase to 5.90 Swiss francs per share, a spokeswoman said on Friday, despite calls for restraint on payments to shareholders as the coronavirus routs markets.

Switzerland’s financial supervisor FINMA has urged financial institutions to carefully consider dividend payouts.

In the European Union, insurance regulator EIOPA on Thursday told insurers and reinsurers to temporarily suspend dividends and share buybacks, and consider postponing bonuses, to ensure continuity in services as the virus spreads. (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)