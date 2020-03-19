EU tells telcos not to discriminate against content providers

BRUSSELS, March 19 (Reuters) - The European Commission on Thursday told telecoms providers not to discriminate against individual content providers despite increased internet traffic on their networks caused by thousands of house-bound Europeans teleworking or video streaming due to the coronavirus outbreak.

“Operators are authorised to apply exceptional traffic management measures, inter alia, to prevent impending network congestion and to mitigate the effects of exceptional or temporary network congestion,” the EU executive said in a statement.

"This must be done without discriminating individual content providers."