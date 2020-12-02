Interpol warns that COVID-19 vaccines could be targeted by criminals

FILE PHOTO: Vials labelled "COVID-19 Coronavirus-Vaccine" and medical syringe are placed on the European Union map in this picture illustration taken December 2, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

PARIS (Reuters) - The Interpol global police co-ordination agency warned on Wednesday that organised criminal networks could be targeting COVID-19 vaccines, and could look to sell fake shots.

Interpol, which is headquartered in France, said it had issued a global alert to law enforcement across its 194 member countries, warning them to prepare for organised crime networks targeting COVID-19 vaccines, both physically and online.

“As governments are preparing to roll out vaccines, criminal organisations are planning to infiltrate or disrupt supply chains. Criminal networks will also be targeting unsuspecting members of the public via fake websites and false cures, which could pose a significant risk to their health, even their lives,” said Interpol secretary general Juergen Stock.