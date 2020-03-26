UPDATE 1-Intu seeks debt waivers, aid as rental payments sink

(Adds detail, background, British Land)

March 26 (Reuters) - UK-based mall operator Intu is asking its banks to waive existing debt covenants and will seek support from the government’s coronavirus emergency schemes, the company said on Thursday, as it reported a collapse in rent payments by tenants.

British retail property owners and tenants have been working together to defer rent payments and find other solutions that allow shops, businesses and landlords to ride out the coronavirus shutdown.

On Tuesday, Intu said it will lower its service charges for tenants by 22% in the second half of the 2020 financial year, delivering an 11% reduction for the full year.

But, with the company already struggling with the collapse of a number of UK retail chains in the past two years, it said it had received only 29% of rents that were due on Wednesday and was discussing the situation with its lenders.

“In these difficult times we continue to assess all strategic alternatives and will provide further updates as appropriate,” Intu said in a statement.

Fellow real estate firm British Land, more heavily focussed on office rentals, also reported on Thursday that it expected March rent deferrals would be around 40 million pounds.

Intu, which owns Manchester’s Trafford Centre and the Lakeside in Essex, said it had 184 million pounds in cash immediately available to it, and expects to receive 95 million pounds in proceeds from the disposal of intu Puerto Venecia in Spain at earliest in mid-May.

It said it has cut back on capital spending and other costs to preserve liquidity.

With net debt of 4.69 billion pounds and losses of over 2 billion pounds in 2019, the company earlier this month signalled doubts about its future without new funding, even before the coronavirus shutdown began to take effect. (Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr and Patrick Graham)