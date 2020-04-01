IMF in dialogue with Iranian authorities for financial aid -official

DUBAI, April 1 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is in dialogue with Iranian authorities after Iran’s request for financial aid to help it to contend with the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, an IMF official said.

Iran - the worst-hit Middle East nation - has asked the IMF $5 billion in emergency funding.

The IMF is in talks to understand Iran’s needs and what is required for Iran’s demand to be processed, Jihad Azour, director of the IMF’s Middle East and Central Asia Department, said during a virtual panel discussion moderated by the Carnegie Middle East Center.