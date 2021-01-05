Iran finds first case of new virus variant in traveller from UK

FILE PHOTO: Somayeh Hossein Zadeh, a 36-year-old Iranian nurse who treats the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patients, stands with nurses as they treat a patient at a hospital in Tehran, Iran December 16, 2020. Picture taken December 16, 2020. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY.

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran has registered its first case of a highly contagious coronavirus variant that emerged in Britain, in an Iranian who arrived from the UK, Health Minister Saeed Namaki said on Tuesday.

“Unfortunately, we found the first case of the mutated British COVID-19 from a dear compatriot who had returned from England, ... and who was admitted to one of our private hospitals,” Namaki told state TV. “We did not find any trace of this virus in the patient’s relatives.”