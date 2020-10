FILE PHOTO: A child lies on a bed at Mofid children's hospital, where children suspected to be infected with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are treated, in Tehran, Iran, July 8, 2020. WANA (West Asia News Agency) Abdollah Heidari via REUTERS

(Reuters) - Iran has registered a record high 239 new coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, taking the total to 27,658, the Health Ministry reported on Wednesday.

Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari told state TV that there were 4,019 new cases, with the total of identified cases in the worst-hit country in the Middle East rising to 483,844.