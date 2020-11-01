Iran's daily COVID death toll hits record high as cases surge

FILE PHOTO: Iranian people wear masks, amid a rise in the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infections, West of Tehran, Iran October 23, 2020. Picture taken October 23, 2020. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran’s daily tally of coronavirus deaths hit a record high of 434 on Sunday, the authorities said, a day after announcing stringent new restrictions including the closure of schools, universities and mosques in most of the country.

The deaths, announced by Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari on state TV, take the national toll to 35,298. She said the number of confirmed coronavirus cases increased by 7,719 to 620,491.

President Hassan Rouhani said on Saturday that new restrictions will take effect on Wednesday in 25 of Iran’s 31 provinces for 10 days.

To stem a third wave of the virus in Iran, the government has banned weddings, wakes and conferences in the Iranian capital until further notice.