April 23 (Reuters) - Iran’s death toll from the new coronavirus outbreak increaed by 90 in the past twenty four hours to 5,481, Health Ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur said in a statement on state TV on Thursday.

The total number of diagnosed cases of new coronavirus in Iran has reached 87,026, he said. (Reporting By Babak Dehghanpisheh; Editing by Toby Chopra)