DUBAI, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Iran’s health ministry reported on Monday a daily jump of 10,463 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the Middle East’s worst-affected country’s total cases to 692,949.

Ministry’s spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari told state TV that 458 people had died from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, pushing the death toll to 38,749. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Jon Boyle)